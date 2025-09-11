3 candidates in the running to replace Seaman at the Las Vegas City Council

The city of Las Vegas has narrowed down the search of candidates vying to replace former Councilwoman Victoria Seaman.

Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, right, speaks during a debate with former U.S. Rep. Shelley Berkley, both candidates for Las Vegas mayor, hosted by talk show KXNT at the Plaza showroom on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

As early as Wednesday, the six-member City Council could pick between Kara Kelley, Serena Kasama or Tom Warden, according to a meeting agenda.

The chosen person, whom the city said would be the “caretaker” of the Ward 2 seat, would serve until someone else is elected in the 2026 elections.

Kelley, Kasama and Warden are scheduled to pitch their abilities in three-minute public presentations before the council Wednesday.

Kelley is the vice chair of the Colorado River Commission of Nevada and previously held the position of CEO of the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce, according to her resume. She is the founder and CEO of The Kelley Co. LLC, a consulting firm.

Kasama is a city of Las Vegas planning commissioner and government affairs director at Carrara Nevada, a lobbying firm, her resume said.

Warden consults for the Howard Hughes Corp., where he retired in 2022 as a government and community relations professional, his resume said.

Last week, the council decided to appoint an interim council member instead of calling for a special election that would’ve cost nearly $500,000, according to city officials.

A three-day open application window, which closed Friday, resulted in 40 viable candidates, the city said.

The interim will have to pledge not to run for the seat in 2026 or interfere in the election, something city officials conceded was an “unenforceable promise.”

The Ward 2 candidate will represent about 127,000 residents in southwest Las Vegas.

“Whoever is interested in applying, it’s not an easy gig. You really have to dedicate some time and commitment to understand what Ward 2 is and what the city, overall, is,” Councilman Brian Knudsen said last week.

