80-year-old man, hit by car in southeast Las Vegas, fights for life

An 80-year-old man suffered serious injuries Thursday morning when he was struck by a car in the southeast valley.

The man was crossing northbound Boulder Highway near Flamingo Road about 1:10 a.m. when he was struck by a Toyota sedan, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with serious injuries, according to a Metro release.

He was crossing against a red light, the release said.

The Toyota driver remained at the scene and reported the crash to police.

The intersection of Boulder and Flamingo and the intersection of Boulder and Nellis Boulevard was closed while police investigated.