Addiction recovery advocate to run for Las Vegas City Council

David Marlon, an addiction recovery advocate, will officially announce his candidacy Tuesday for the Las Vegas City Council Ward 1 seat.

David Marlon, candidate for Ward 1 of the Las Vegas City Council (David Marlon campaign)

David Marlon, an addiction recovery advocate, will officially announce his candidacy Tuesday for the Las Vegas City Council Ward 1 seat.

Marlon, 54, has more than three decades of experience in health care and insurance industries and founded Solutions Recovery, the state’s largest treatment center, according to his campaign’s communications team.

He is vice president of American Addiction Centers, which purchased the treatment facility, and assists clients through four locations in Las Vegas including two residential facilities, a detox center and a sober-living space.

“I was called to help people struggling with drugs and alcohol 13 years ago,” Marlon said in a statement. “I am now being called to help the community in other affairs, in public service.”

As part of his addiction recovery advocacy, he has also founded two nonprofits, served on the board of more, and has assumed roles at the state level focused on recovery. A licensed alcohol and drug counselor, he holds master’s degrees in business administration and clinical mental health counseling from UNLV.

The Ward 1 seat is being vacated by term-limited Mayor Pro Tem Lois Tarkanian. Marlon joins Tarkanian’s assistant, Robin Munier, former Las Vegas employee Brian Knudsen and coffee shop owner Sherman Avery Ray in expressing interest to replace Tarkanian.

The candidate filing period is Jan. 22 through Feb. 1. The primary election is April 2 and the general election is June 11.

Marlon will officially announce his candidacy at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Brooklyn Pizza Co., his campaign communications team said.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.