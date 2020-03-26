Alcohol now allowed in curbside meal pickup in Las Vegas

The new “Alcohol Time-Limited Permit” is good for 30 days and renewable “based on the duration of the coronavirus situation.”

The City of Las Vegas has responded to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup service to include alcohol in those meals by creating a new “Alcohol Time-Limited Permit.” Good for 30 days, and renewable “based on the duration of the coronavirus situation,” the new permits will allow businesses with an existing alcohol license and a food service license to sell the type of alcohol they are currently licensed to sell as part of their curbside service.

The city will waive the daily fee for the license, and charge only the processing fee of $100 per permit. A city business can apply for the permit through its online business license account.

