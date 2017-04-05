Anthony gets big ‘vote of confidence’ in quest for third term on Las Vegas City Council

Councilman Stavros Anthony leaves the clerk's office after filing his paperwork to run for Las Vegas City Council representing Ward 4 on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at Las Vegas City Hall. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Ward 4 City Council candidate Deborah Harris.

Sean Lyttle

Stavros Anthony looks well on his way to his third term as a Las Vegas city councilman.

Anthony had received over 74 percent of the vote in the primary election for Ward 4, as of late Tuesday night, and seemed poised to earn his third term in the seat.

In Nevada nonpartisan races, candidates who win more than 50 percent of the vote in the primary are declared elected and do not need to go on to the general election.

“It’s kind of neat to get that kind of vote of confidence,” Anthony said during his election party at Sierra Gold tavern. “I’m honored that the folks in Ward 4 have faith in me to elect me to my third term by an overwhelming amount.”

His closest challenger is Deborah Harris, who received about 13 percent.

Anthony garnered a staggering lead in campaign financing, raising $174,000 as of March 31. Attorney Sean Lyttle raised the second most as a Ward 4 candidate at just under $4,000.

Anthony attributed the results to being “out there talking to folks, face to face.”

“I do a lot of that and I will continue to do a lot of that in my third term,” he said.

Anthony, 60, worked 29 years in the Metropolitan Police Department, 10 of which he served as a captain. He was elected as the Ward 4 city councilman in 2009.

