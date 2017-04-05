Anthony likely to avoid runoff in Las Vegas City Council race

Councilman Stavros Anthony leaves the clerk's office after filing his paperwork to run for Las Vegas City Council representing Ward 4 on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at Las Vegas City Hall. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

Stavros Anthony looks well on his way to another term as a Las Vegas city councilman.

With early voting and mail-in results calculated, Anthony had 73 percent of the vote.

In Nevada nonpartisan races, candidates who win more than 50 percent of the vote in the primary are declared elected and do not need to go on to the general election.

His closest challenger is Deborah Harris, who has received 13 percent.

Anthony, 60, worked 29 years in the Metropolitan Police Department, 10 of which he served as a captain. He was elected as the Ward 4 city councilman in 2009.

Anthony garnered a staggering lead in campaign financing, raising $174,000 as of March 31. Attorney Sean Lyttle raised the second most in campaign finance at just under $4,000.

