Anti-Trump protesters march on Las Vegas Strip

Protesters taking part in a nationwide day of protests against President Donald Trump marched along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday.

Protestors against President Donald Trump's policies marching from Bellagio to Trump Tower on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Protestor Anna Gomez joins others to speak out against President Donald Trump's policies marching from Bellagio to Trump Tower on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Protestors Larisa Henderson and Anna Gomez join others to speak out against President Donald Trump's policies marching from Bellagio to Trump Tower on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dozens of demonstrators marched up and down the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday afternoon to protest President Donald Trump’s policies, including those related to immigration, trans rights and the role of Elon Musk in his administration.

The gathering of more than 100 persons was part of the “50501” movement, a national protest organized through social media and word of mouth promoting itself as “50 protests, 50 states, one day.”

Elsewhere in Nevada, Hundreds other anti-Trump Nevadans gathered outside the Capitol in Carson City during the third day of the 2025 Legislative Session.

“I’m coming out here because I don’t believe in the way that America is being treated right now, and I would like change,” said Sandra Law, who held an anti-Musk sign near the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas.

“I think Elon Musk has his fingers in things and he needs to go away,” she said.

Trump tapped Musk, a billionaire and donor to his campaign, to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is tasked with making cuts to the federal government.

Protesters met at the Bellagio and marched north on the Strip toward Trump hotel, which access was denied by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro officers blocked off a northbound traffic lane and escorted protesters as they moved along. They did the same as the crowd made their way back south.

Participants chanted and flashed a variety of signs: “Stop President Musk! Save Democracy,” read one. “Real Patriots Support the Constitution not an Oligarch,” read another.

They shouted positive slogans like “we all matter” and “this is what America looks like,” but also more divisive ones with expletives directed at Trump and Musk. Cheers erupted when motorists honked in support.

‘Not letting my foot off the gas’

Cassandra Cicone showed up to represent her 12-year-old daughter, whose rights she said are threatened under the Trump administration.

“Even though I don’t brandish the word patriot around like the ‘right’ guys, and I am very counter culture at my core,” said Cicone, who’s the daughter of immigrants. “I feel like I am more of a patriot than the majority of the people who call themselves that.”

She has a long history of protesting and said, “I’m definitely not letting my foot off the gas now.”

Officers kept their distance and communicated with the protesters, who acquiesced to their requests to not block the sidewalk or step onto the road.

Several speakers thanked the police department for keeping them safe.

A protest decrying Trump’s immigration policies in east Las Vegas Monday night ended with five arrests, police said. The president of the union that represents Metro officers, Steve Grammas, said Wednesday that at least five officers were injured when they were struck by “projectiles.”

“I want everybody to feel like they’re safe,” said Justice Butteling about her reason to protest. “I don’t want anybody to ever feel like they can’t live in a beautiful country. No one is ‘illegal’ on stolen land — never.”

She said she expects to demonstrations to continue in the foreseeable future.

“My entire life has been based on freedom and justice for everybody,” Butteling said.

Carl Law said he showed up to support his wife, Sandra Law, and his best friend.

“They’re women in America and their rights are dissipating as we talk right now,” he said. “They feel strong about this. I feel strong about this.”

A pair of Trump supporters showed up but watched from a distance.

“I’m out here to support President Trump and I support legal immigration,” said Debbie J., who volunteered for the Trump campaign. “They’re brainwashed and they don’t understand the good things he’s done.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.