108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas

Assemblywoman to leave post to join city of Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2023 - 2:37 pm
 
Updated August 29, 2023 - 4:41 pm
Sabra Smith Newby (UNLV)
Sabra Smith Newby (UNLV)

A Nevada lawmaker is slated to join the city of Las Vegas’ executive staff.

Pending a City Council ratification next week, Assemblywoman Sabra Smith Newby, D-Las Vegas, would resign from the Legislature to become a deputy city manager, the Nevada Assembly Democratic Caucus said Tuesday.

Her possible appointment will be discussed when the council next meets on Sept. 6, according to a copy of the agenda.

“It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve the people of Nevada in the Assembly, and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve in the Nevada Legislature,” Smith Newby said in a statement. “As I transition into the role as Deputy City Manager, I am excited to continue to serve the people of my community and continue to impact the lives of Nevadans.”

The Clark County Commission appointed Smith Newby to her current role as assemblywoman in January, during the runup to the 2023 legislative session.

She replaced former state Assemblywoman Rochelle Nguyen, who vacated her position to become a state senator.

Before joining the Legislature, Smith Newby was the vice president of government and community affairs at UNLV.

She also has previous local government experience, serving as Reno’s city manager from 2017-20, and before that as Clark County’s assistant county manager and chief administrative officer.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com Follow on X @rickytwrites.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
‘Eager to help’: Lombardo willing to get involved with teacher contract negotiatons
‘Eager to help’: Lombardo willing to get involved with teacher contract negotiatons
2
City’s ‘growing pains’ put Arts District businesses in precarious position
City’s ‘growing pains’ put Arts District businesses in precarious position
3
God, country, Trump: Thousands gather at far-right convention in NLV
God, country, Trump: Thousands gather at far-right convention in NLV
4
Biden, Harris target 10 drugs for Medicare price-lowering plan
Biden, Harris target 10 drugs for Medicare price-lowering plan
5
Interim chancellor on Nevada Board of Regents agenda
Interim chancellor on Nevada Board of Regents agenda
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
New Las Vegas city attorney appointed by City Council
New Las Vegas city attorney appointed by City Council
What do top law enforcement executives in Las Vegas Valley make?
What do top law enforcement executives in Las Vegas Valley make?
Who your representatives are and how to contact them
Who your representatives are and how to contact them
Lawmaker was hired to lead nonprofit, weeks after voting to give it $250K in funds
Lawmaker was hired to lead nonprofit, weeks after voting to give it $250K in funds
Governments pledge $1M for CEO tours during Super Bowl weekend
Governments pledge $1M for CEO tours during Super Bowl weekend
Nevada GOP announces date for 2024 presidential caucus
Nevada GOP announces date for 2024 presidential caucus