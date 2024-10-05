Attorney challenges former chief judge, incumbent for Las Vegas Justice Court seat

A potential newcomer to the bench is battling an incumbent and former chief judge for a seat at Las Vegas Justice Court on the ballot in November.

A potential newcomer to the bench is battling an incumbent and former chief judge for a seat at Las Vegas Justice Court.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Madilyn Cole, campaigning as Madilyn “Leavitt” Cole, and Justice of the Peace Cynthia Dustin-Cruz are running for a seat in department five.

Cole wants to bring a change to justice court, saying, “my work ethic, my passion, my ability to bring a fresh perspective to the bench are all things that resonate with people.”

Dustin-Cruz, months shy of having served 12 years on the bench, said that only experience can prepare you to handle a heavy caseload and treat people with “dignity and respect, even though you may be ruling against them.”

In August, the court announced that one of its specialty court programs, the Resort Corridor Court, which handled crimes committed in the corridor, would be “sunsetting.”

Despite the closure, Cole said she felt it worked well, as cases being held in the same courtroom kept everyone in the loop. Dustin-Cruz said that judges became more aware of the need for resources to support people coming through the specialty court, and others.

The “sunsetting” occurred while Dustin-Cruz was chief judge, a role she resigned from Sept. 19, though the decision was made in a vote by judges, she said.

Cole said in a statement that the move was “another example of why so many people encouraged me to enter this race,” and that a “strong leader” is needed in Dept. 5.

Dustin-Cruz said she didn’t think it was fair for the court that she stay in the role, as she sits on various committees “doing phenomenal work,” stepping away from which would have been “worse for our community.”

Cole has handled criminal cases through her role on the gang section of the district attorney’s office’s Major Violators Unit, which focuses on homicide cases among others. She does not have experience on the bench herself, but has, throughout her campaign, highlighted her relation to her mother, District Judge Michelle Leavitt, and her grandfather, former Judge Myron Leavitt, by using the Leavitt name.

Dustin-Cruz said the move is “trying to ride on the coattails of somebody else’s reputation,” and Cole said that it’s important to her that voters know she is proud to be a Leavitt.

“I am proud to be who I am, and I want voters and people in the community to know who I am,” she said.

Dustin-Cruz responded to a GOP emblem on a mailer by Cole’s campaign that the group identifies as the Nevada Republican Club.

“Judges are meant to be nonpartisan for us to maintain the integrity of the bench,” Dustin-Cruz said.

Cole, however, said that the group that endorsed her is not “a political organization as defined in the judicial canons,” which prevent judicial candidates from seeking, accepting or using endorsements from political organizations. Cole would not name the group, but said it wasn’t the Republican Party, adding “that would be improper.”

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com.