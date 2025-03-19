Badlands resolution announcement expected shortly

The city of Las Vegas on Wednesday is expected to announce the final resolution in the Badlands case.

The city of Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, is expected to announce the final resolution in the Badlands case. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The city of Las Vegas on Wednesday is expected to announce the final resolution in the Badlands case.

Mayor Shelley Berkley said at the end of the City Council meeting that she had hoped to unveil the news before the gathering adjourned but that it was “a little premature.”

She said to expect for the announcement on the city’s social media channels “momentarily.”

Under a deal expected to close this month, the city will take part in a three-way land transaction that will ultimately give $286 million to EHB Cos. — the owner of the defunct 250-acre Badlands golf course — to settle three lawsuits.

The developer also will get $350 million for the land, which Lennar Homes agreed to pay for its own expansive housing project already approved by the city.

EHB sued the city shortly after he bought the property in 2015. Four lawsuits alleged that the city “took” the property by not allowing a planned housing project neighbors had opposed.

Multiple judges agreed, including the Nevada Supreme Court.

The city paid $64 million judgment from one lawsuit last year, but three others are in various stages.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.