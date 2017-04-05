Beers has big lead but may not clinch re-election in primary race for Las Vegas City Council

Councilman Bob Beers gives his introduction at Temple Sinai Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Las Vegas. Three candidates seek to represent Ward 2, including Councilman Beers who currently holds the position, on the Las Vegas City Council. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkb

Las Vegas City Councilman Bob Beers had an early lead in his re-election bid Tuesday, drawing more than 42 percent of the vote in early returns.

Beers drew 1,480 early and mail votes, compared with challenger Steve Seroka’s 977, Christina Roush’s 898 and Laura Feher’s 104.

Election day votes had not yet been counted. Any candidate whop gets more than half of all votes cast, wins the seat tonight. If not, the top two vote-getters advance to a general election.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

