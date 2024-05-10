Berkley, Seaman face off in Las Vegas mayoral primary debate

The two candidates are the top finishers among those running in the Las Vegas mayoral primary, based on a recent Emerson College voter preference poll.

Victoria Seaman speaks during a mayoral forum at the East Las Vegas Library on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shelley Berkley speaks during a mayoral forum at the East Las Vegas Library on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The top two candidates for the Las Vegas mayoral primary based on a recent voter preference poll are gearing up for a debate at the Plaza Hotel tonight.

Former U.S. House member Shelley Berkley and Ward 2 City Council member Victoria Seaman will take part in the two-hour debate for the non-partisan office starting at 6 p.m. to be broadcast live on AM radio station KXNT-840.

KXNT talk show hosts Alan Stock and Sam Mirejovsky plan to moderate the event, held free of charge and open to the public in the showroom of the Plaza, located at 1 Main St. in downtown Las Vegas.

Berkley and Seaman were the first and second finishers in a survey of Las Vegas voters taken April 1-2, with Berkley garnering 16 percent and Seaman 12 percent and 56 percent undecided, according to a poll by Emerson College Polling/KLAS-TV/The Hill.

They are among the 14 candidates who filed for office by the March 15 deadline to appear on the ballot for the mayoral primary to be held June 11, with early voting to run from May 25 to June 7.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman is leaving this year having reached the legal limit of three terms. Her husband, former Mayor Oscar Goodman, served in that role from 1999 to 2011.

