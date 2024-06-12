Berkley, Seaman to face off for Las Vegas mayor’s seat

Former U.S. Rep. Shelley Berkley was the top vote-getter in the Las Vegas mayoral primary race, followed by Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman.

Mayoral candidate Shelley Berkley speaks during a forum for the candidates running for mayor at the Good Samaritan Lutheran Church on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The decision for who will be the next mayor of Las Vegas will likely have to wait until November’s general election with a crowded field dwindled down to the top two candidates.

In returns released about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, former U.S. Rep. Shelley Berkley was the top vote-getter with 35.7 percent, followed by Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman with 29.0 percent and Cedric Crear with 18.9 percent.

The top two vote-getters will advance to the November general election. The nonpartisan election could be decided outright if a candidate garners more than 50 percent of the vote after Tuesday’s ballots are counted, an improbable feat with a field of 15 hopefuls who filed to run.

Despite results still rolling in, the three top candidates released statements.

Berkley said she was optimistic about advancing to November’s election.

As we move into the next phase of this campaign, I am excited to share my vision for the future of Las Vegas,” she wrote. “Over the coming months, I look forward to discussing the critical issues that matter to all of us, including public safety, homelessness, affordable housing, and finding a solution to the Badlands crisis affecting our taxpayers.”

Seaman also mentioned the general election.

“The voters in Las Vegas deserve better and I am proud to take this fight and campaign all the way to November where we will win!,” Seaman said.

Crear took to social media to concede defeat, thanking his supporters.

“While we didn’t prevail, I’ve found great fulfillment in meeting so many wonderful folk and I love Vegas more than ever,” Crear wrote, adding that he was looking forward to finishing out his term.

The winning candidate will replace Mayor Carolyn Goodman, who cannot run again due to term limits. The new mayor will bring an end to the Oscar Goodman and Carolyn Goodman’s quarter-century reign as the city’s top official.

The candidates have debated and participated in forum discussions.

The next mayor will more than likely inherit the increasingly costly legal dispute between the city and the would-be developer of the defunct Badlands golf course.

The majority of the candidates, with the notable exception of Crear, have told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the city should push for an out-of-court settlement.

The city and attorneys for EHB Cos. have said that they’re open to further settlement discussions.

The developer alleges that the city took the land by not allowing his housing project to move forward after residents of the adjacent upscale Queensridge neighborhood came out against it shortly after he bought the 250-acre plot of land.

EHB CEO Yohan Lowie alleged that a proposed $64 million settlement was scuttled at the last minute in 2022 after the city tried to change the terms at the last minute.

Four lawsuits are in stages of litigation with courts ruling against the city at the tune of more than $230 million, the equivalent of roughly a quarter of the city’s general-fund spending this year.

The next mayor will also confront rising homelessness, a shortage of affordable housing, and the continued development of the Las Vegas Medical District and Symphony Park.

A total of 404,985 Las Vegas residents were eligible to vote during the primary as of this week.

