Brew pubs in Las Vegas allowed to deliver alcohol

The city of Las Vegas is adding brew pubs to the list of businesses it will allow to deliver alcohol during the coronavirus emergency.

(Getty Images)

The city of Las Vegas is adding brew pubs to the list of businesses it will allow to deliver alcohol during the coronavirus emergency, joining restaurants and liquor establishments.

Brew pubs, like restaurants, also will be able to have curbside pickup and food delivery services, city officials said Friday, noting that many liquor establishments that only serve alcohol had expressed interest in adding a restaurant component to expand business.

“The city of Las Vegas was able to provide a process where these establishments could get approved for a restaurant license by selling very basic food that requires some level of food preparation such as hot dogs/sausages on heated rollers or sandwich prep/assembly with a panini press,” the city said in a statement.

The program will have a “minimal impact” on city codes and regulations and still meet the minimum business licensing qualifications for operators to run a restaurant and provide meals, according to the city, which said it had heard from business owners that such programs were helpful to alleviate business effects of coronavirus-related closures.

Business owners should visit LasVegasNevada.gov/coronaviruslicensing for more information.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.