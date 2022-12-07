55°F
Brune, Allen-Palenske join Las Vegas City Council

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2022 - 11:29 am
 
City Councilwoman Francis Allen-Palenske, left, is sworn in by Mayor Carolyn Goodman at Las Vegas City Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Incoming City Councilwoman Nancy Brune is sworn in by Mayor Carolyn Goodman at Las Vegas City Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
City Councilwoman Francis Allen-Palenske, center, speaks after being sworn in by Mayor Carolyn Goodman at Las Vegas City Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
City Councilwoman Nancy Brune speaks after being sworn in by Mayor Carolyn Goodman at Las Vegas City Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Two new faces joined the city of Las Vegas council’s meeting Wednesday.

After a swearing-in ceremony — where smiles and photos abounded — newly elected Councilwomen Francis Allen-Palenske and Nancy Brune became part of the seven-member council.

Brune, founder and former director of the Guinn Center research and policy think tank, represents Ward 6 in the Centennial Hills area. She replaces former Councilwoman Michele Fiore, who ran unsuccessfully for state treasurer this year.

Allen-Palenske, a former two-term Nevada assemblywoman and businesswoman, represents Ward 4 in the west valley. She replaces former Councilman Stavros Anthony, who was elected in November as lieutenant governor.

The two new members are part of a deeply diverse council, which now includes five women, a Black man and a gay man.

North Las Vegas on Wednesday was set to inaugurate Mayor-elect Pamela Goynes-Brown. The veteran councilwoman will become Nevada’s first Black mayor.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

