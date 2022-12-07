Brune, Allen-Palenske join Las Vegas City Council
Two new councilwomen joined the Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday, expanding the female majority to five.
Two new faces joined the city of Las Vegas council’s meeting Wednesday.
After a swearing-in ceremony — where smiles and photos abounded — newly elected Councilwomen Francis Allen-Palenske and Nancy Brune became part of the seven-member council.
Brune, founder and former director of the Guinn Center research and policy think tank, represents Ward 6 in the Centennial Hills area. She replaces former Councilwoman Michele Fiore, who ran unsuccessfully for state treasurer this year.
Allen-Palenske, a former two-term Nevada assemblywoman and businesswoman, represents Ward 4 in the west valley. She replaces former Councilman Stavros Anthony, who was elected in November as lieutenant governor.
The two new members are part of a deeply diverse council, which now includes five women, a Black man and a gay man.
North Las Vegas on Wednesday was set to inaugurate Mayor-elect Pamela Goynes-Brown. The veteran councilwoman will become Nevada’s first Black mayor.
Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.