Bryan Scott to take over as city attorney for Las Vegas

Las Vegas Senior Assistant City Attorney Bryan Scott will officially become the city’s top prosecutor in two weeks, replacing Brad Jerbic.

It was an expected choice: Scott, who has been with the city for 24 years, was the only applicant to apply. Meanwhile, Jerbic is set to retire July 1 after nearly 28 years on the job.

Scott was unanimously praised by the City Council on Wednesday as passionate, dedicated and respected throughout the community and in legal circles.

“With the challenges still facing the Las Vegas community, this would be a wise choice,” Lynette Boggs-Perez, a former Las Vegas assistant city manager and city councilwoman, said in a statement read into the record.

Councilwoman Victoria Seaman said she felt comfortable that Scott shared her vision to resolve expensive litigation related to the defunct Badlands golf course “in the best possible manner.”

Scott committed to at least four more years in the city despite being eligible for retirement next year: “I think this is an opportunity for me to now re-energize myself.”

Mayor Carolyn Goodman said that the role of the city attorney is critical and often whom she refers to new city lawmakers for advice about their plans.

“If it doesn’t pass muster, you put the entire city in terrible jeopardy, so it’s a huge responsibility,” she said. “You’re following in enormous footsteps.”

But Goodman also said she was confident that Scott will be “outstanding” in the new role.

Scott and the city will negotiate a contract expected to come before the council on June 17. Councilman Brian Knudsen also requested that Scott create a succession plan to include his anticipated hires in his office prior to that meeting.

