59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas

Budget for Las Vegas’ homeless Courtyard jumps to $7M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2020 - 5:50 pm
 

The cost of operating the city of Las Vegas’ homeless Courtyard has more than doubled since it opened in July 2018.

The budget for the 24/7 open-air Courtyard Homeless Resource Center where the homeless can access a variety of services has increased from about $3 million originally, to $4.3 million the second year to $7 million this year, according to city spokesman Jace Radke.

“The $4.3 million number was when the Courtyard was operating with fewer people visiting,” Radke said. “At that time we had around 100-150 folks a day visiting. Now, we regularly see as many as 300 at the Courtyard at any given time,”

“We are constantly evaluating our services and how we can better assist our homeless population so that, with the help of the providers in the Corridor of Hope, we can put them on a path to being healthy, housed and hired.”

Under the city’s new anti-camping ordinance — which makes it a misdemeanor to camp downtown and in residential areas when there is available space in shelters — more people are being directed to the Courtyard off Foremaster Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard North.

Kathi Thomas-Gibson, the city’s director of community services, told the Review-Journal last month that the city would be hiring two additional security guards per shift, as well as additional navigators to help connect guests to services.

Construction to expand the Courtyard is slated to start this year, with the plan to increase increase its footprint by demolishing the wall between two properties at the site to add additional space. There will also be a federally certified health center to address people’s needs, including medical, mental health and addiction services.

During an interview for the facility’s one-year anniversary, Thomas-Gibson said said the budget grew in the first year in part because the city took over operations from third-party vendors and partly because it drew far more homeless people than officials had anticipated.

The unpredictable increase in demand makes it hard to forecast cost, she told the Review-Journal in July.

“I can’t see around corners what happens if we hit 500 instead of 300,” Thomas-Gibson said. “Five hundred is supposed to be in 2021, but what happens if we hit that in 2020?”

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus and Early Voting - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus discussion with Steve Sebelius about the Nevada Caucus and early voting.
Caucus 101: Early voting in the Nevada Democratic caucus - VIDEO
The who, what, when, where and hows of early voting before and on caucus day in Nevada. (Renee Summerour and Bizuayehu Tesfaye /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus Discussion with Steve Sebelius. Join us as we discuss the Nevada Caucus process.
Dina Titus speaks on Biden and Nevada's importance - VIDEO
Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus sat down with political reporter Rory Appleton to discuss Joe Biden and Nevada's place in the 2020 election.
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Caucus 101: How to caucus - VIDEO
How does the caucus work in Nevada? Shelby Wiltz, the caucus director for the Nevada State Democratic party takes us through the process. (Renee Summerour and James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump administration OKs new water rule - VIDEO
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler signed a new rule Thursday replacing a 2015 definition of “navigable waters” created in the Obama administration that farmers, developers and others found overly restrictive. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yvanna Cancela Speaks on Supporting Biden - Video
The RJ Politics podcast crew sits down with Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela to discuss why she is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
RJ Politics Podcast with Deval Patrick - VIDEO
2020 Presidential Candidate Deval Patrick joins hosts Rory Appleton and Steve Sebelius on the RJ Politics Podcast.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST