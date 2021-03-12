Cedric Crear says he is running for Las Vegas mayor

“As a Las Vegas native, born and raised in the Historic Westside, it would be an honor and a privilege to lead the greatest city in America,” he wrote in an email to supporters Thursday.

Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear speaks during a press conference to announce the formation of the Coalition to Make Homes Possible, to help increase homeownership of Black people in Southern Nevada, at Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear announced in an email to supporters Thursday he’s running to become the next mayor in three years.

“As a Las Vegas native, born and raised in the Historic Westside, it would be an honor and a privilege to lead the greatest city in America,” he wrote.

Crear, a former Nevada System of Higher Education regent, has been on the council since 2018. He first emerged victorious in a special election and then won a reelection bid in 2019.

Meanwhile, Mayor Carolyn Goodman was reelected for a third and final term in 2019. That term ends in 2024.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

