Challenger has slight lead over incumbent in Las Vegas judge race

Las Vegas Municipal Court judge Heidi Almase, left, and Las Vegas Municipal Court judge candidate Cara Campbell, right.

Early results in the Las Vegas Municipal Court Department 3 race show challenger Cara Campbell with slight lead over incumbent Heidi Almase on Tuesday night.

Almase, seeking her second term, has 49.63 percent of the votes counted in the initial release. Campbell, a longtime Clark County Deputy District Attorney and first-time political candidate, has 50.37 percent.

The total was a difference of only 113 votes, and had not accounted for more than 7,200 ballots cast on Tuesday.

The race became somewhat heated in the days before the election, with a social media jabs thrown by each candidate, along with a campaign mailer from Almase that drew widespread criticism from defense attorneys.

An Almase flyer questioned whether Campell could be a fair judge because she is married to a defense attorney. The ad appeared in mailboxes across the city a day after she posted a doctored photo with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Almase subsequently fired her campaign manager, saying the mailer was delivered in the mist of a “highly contested campaign and after receiving multiple inflammatory mailers about my character.” Almase was referring to a campaign ad from Campbell that included anonymous quotes about Almase.

As of last week, Campbell had raised $176,769.24, almost two-and-a-half times as much as Almase’s $72,931.34, for a job that pays $162,971.52.

