Cher urges LGBTQ community to vote at Pride Walk to the Polls event

Cher urged members of the LGBTQ community in Las Vegas to vote in the upcoming election during the Pride Walk to the Polls event on Sunday morning.

Cher campaigns for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at an event geared toward the LGBTQ community at The Garden on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Eddie Edwards introduces Cher at an LGBTQ-focused campaign event for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at The Garden on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., speaks at an LGBTQ-focused campaign event for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at The Garden on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The audience listens to Cher campaign for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at an LGBTQ-focused event at The Garden on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cher campaigns for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at an event geared toward the LGBTQ community at The Garden on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Audience members hold hands at an LBGTQ-focused campaign event for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at The Garden on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cher walks on stage to campaign for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at an event geared toward the LGBTQ community at The Garden on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sunday morning, singer and Las Vegas fixture Cher urged members of the LGBTQ community to vote in the upcoming election.

“This is the most important thing that has ever happened in my 74 years; you must get out there,” she told the crowd of about 50 at The Garden Las Vegas, a recently opened gay bar in the Arts District at 1017 S. First St.

Cher told the group during the Pride Walk to the Polls event that if President Donald Trump is re-elected, his administration will threaten rights for LGBTQ people. She also criticized Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s stances on LGBTQ rights.

In her Senate confirmation hearing, Barrett refused to say whether she agreed with the Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges that effectively legalized same-sex marriage, according to The Associated Press. The news agency also reported this week that Barrett served for nearly three years on the board of a private Christian school that effectively barred admission to children of same-sex parents.

On Sunday, Cher said voting for former Vice President Joe Biden is important now because of Barrett’s nomination. She said she doesn’t want to see progress for LGBTQ people reversed.

“A lot of you aren’t old enough maybe to remember how bad it was, but it was really bad — and it can be worse,” she said.

Cher said LGBTQ issues feel personal for her, and referenced her son, Chaz Bono, who is transgender.

“I do feel like part of the family, and I have a child that makes me feel like even more a part of the family,” she said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.