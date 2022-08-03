City Council approves talks to redevelop Cashman Center
Council members voted for a negotiation agreement with a developer to study a medical campus that could include a children’s hospital.
The Las Vegas City Council has approved entering into talks with a local real estate firm to redevelop Cashman Center.
Council members on Wednesday voted for an exclusive negotiation agreement with Tru Development to study a possible medical campus at the 50-acre property that could include a children’s hospital.
There was no discussion on the item, which was part of the so-called consent agenda that featured several measures approved in one vote.
Located at Las Vegas Boulevard and Washington Avenue, the city-owned Cashman site is home to a convention center and a stadium where the Las Vegas Lights soccer team plays.
As stated in the agreement, the developer is planning a mixed-use campus that would include medical office space, related medical and nonmedical facilities, and a medical project to be operated by a nonprofit called the Las Vegas Children’s Hospital Foundation.
The latter is named the “project anchor” in the agreement.
