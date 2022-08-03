City Council approves talks to redevelop Cashman Center

Council members voted for a negotiation agreement with a developer to study a medical campus that could include a children’s hospital.

The exterior of the Cashman Center complex in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Cashman Center in Las Vegas is seen on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The Las Vegas City Council has approved entering into talks with a local real estate firm to redevelop Cashman Center.

Council members on Wednesday voted for an exclusive negotiation agreement with Tru Development to study a possible medical campus at the 50-acre property that could include a children’s hospital.

There was no discussion on the item, which was part of the so-called consent agenda that featured several measures approved in one vote.

Located at Las Vegas Boulevard and Washington Avenue, the city-owned Cashman site is home to a convention center and a stadium where the Las Vegas Lights soccer team plays.

As stated in the agreement, the developer is planning a mixed-use campus that would include medical office space, related medical and nonmedical facilities, and a medical project to be operated by a nonprofit called the Las Vegas Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The latter is named the “project anchor” in the agreement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

