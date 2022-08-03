97°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Las Vegas

City Council approves talks to redevelop Cashman Center

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2022 - 11:25 am
 
The exterior of the Cashman Center complex in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / ...
The exterior of the Cashman Center complex in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Cashman Center in Las Vegas is seen on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
The Cashman Center in Las Vegas is seen on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The Las Vegas City Council has approved entering into talks with a local real estate firm to redevelop Cashman Center.

Council members on Wednesday voted for an exclusive negotiation agreement with Tru Development to study a possible medical campus at the 50-acre property that could include a children’s hospital.

There was no discussion on the item, which was part of the so-called consent agenda that featured several measures approved in one vote.

Located at Las Vegas Boulevard and Washington Avenue, the city-owned Cashman site is home to a convention center and a stadium where the Las Vegas Lights soccer team plays.

As stated in the agreement, the developer is planning a mixed-use campus that would include medical office space, related medical and nonmedical facilities, and a medical project to be operated by a nonprofit called the Las Vegas Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The latter is named the “project anchor” in the agreement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Potential $64M Badlands settlement collapses
Potential $64M Badlands settlement collapses
2
The Siegel Group under new scrutiny by county, AG office for evictions
The Siegel Group under new scrutiny by county, AG office for evictions
3
Convicted criminals can be banned from Strip
Convicted criminals can be banned from Strip
4
He doubts the 2020 election. Now he’s in charge of voting in Nye County
He doubts the 2020 election. Now he’s in charge of voting in Nye County
5
Cashman Center eyed for redevelopment again
Cashman Center eyed for redevelopment again
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Las Vegas hires new fire chief
By / RJ

The Las Vegas City Council approved the hiring of Fernando Gray Sr. to head the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Fernando Gray Sr. (Aurora Fire Rescue)
Las Vegas names new fire chief
By / RJ

The Aurora, Colorado, Fire Rescue Department announced Tuesday that its chief, Fernando Gray Sr., had retired and is accepting a position as fire chief in Las Vegas.