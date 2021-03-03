City Council rejects Arts District food truck lot

The Las Vegas City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to deny permission to use a vacant Arts District lot as a space for hosting up to 10 food trucks.

In a public hearing that lasted more than an hour, Las Vegas Foodie Fest/Great American Foodie Fest founder Noel Casimiro represented the owners of the lot, speaking before and after the City Council heard comments from the public. Those comments, made in person and submitted via email, were overwhelmingly opposed to the project.

In a public hearing that lasted more than an hour, Las Vegas Foodie Fest/Great American Foodie Fest founder Noel Casimiro represented the owners of the lot, speaking before and after the City Council heard comments from the public. Those comments, made in person and submitted via email, were overwhelmingly opposed to the project.

A dozen people lined up to tell the council why they opposed the project, citing concerns such as garbage, noise, traffic and lighting. Another 14 people — including Arts District landlords, business owners and residents — submitted comments electronically in opposition. Not a single member of the public showed up to speak in support of the proposal, although one electronic comment in support was read into the record.

The decision effectively puts an end to the project in its current form. Casimiro congratulated his opponents on their win.

“They cared enough to bring the support that they needed, and their passion, so congratulations to them,” he said of the local business owners who had objected to the plans.

Vincent Rotolo, owner of the Arts District restaurant Good Pie, spoke passionately to the council in opposition to the project.

“I’m very happy with the City Council’s vote to deny this project, and I look forward to supporting food trucks all over Las Vegas in the future,” Rotolo said.

James Trees, owner of Esther’s Kitchen said he was “super excited that the community is supporting small businesses in the area. We’re supporting each other. And I think what the City Council saw today is that we are a united community and neighborhood.”

