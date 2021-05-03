City of Las Vegas teams up to offer pop-up COVID vaccine clinics
Among them are a pop-up COVID vaccination site at Palace Station on Thursday and Friday offered by the city, Station Casinos and the Southern Nevada Health District.
The city of Las Vegas announced Monday that it is teaming with Station Casinos and the Southern Nevada Health District to provide a pop-up COVID vaccination site at Palace Station on Thursday and Friday.
The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and will offer the Pfizer vaccine, according to a release from the city.
Three other vaccination sites will be operating in Las Vegas this week. A site at Cragin Park, 984 Hinson Street, will run Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon each day offering the Moderna vaccine.
Rafael Rivera Community Center, 2900 Stewart Avenue, will be offering Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Avenue, will offer the Moderna and Janssen vaccines on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Those interested in scheduling an appointments for the Palace Station, Cragin Park and Rafael River sites can visit vax4nv.nv.gov/patient/s/.
No appointment is needed for the East Las Vegas Community Center site.