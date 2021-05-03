City of Las Vegas teams up to offer pop-up COVID vaccine clinics

Among them are a pop-up COVID vaccination site at Palace Station on Thursday and Friday offered by the city, Station Casinos and the Southern Nevada Health District.

People wait in line at the COVID-19 vaccination site at Cashman Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The city of Las Vegas announced Monday that it is teaming with Station Casinos and the Southern Nevada Health District to provide a pop-up COVID vaccination site at Palace Station on Thursday and Friday.

The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and will offer the Pfizer vaccine, according to a release from the city.

Three other vaccination sites will be operating in Las Vegas this week. A site at Cragin Park, 984 Hinson Street, will run Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon each day offering the Moderna vaccine.

Rafael Rivera Community Center, 2900 Stewart Avenue, will be offering Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Avenue, will offer the Moderna and Janssen vaccines on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Those interested in scheduling an appointments for the Palace Station, Cragin Park and Rafael River sites can visit vax4nv.nv.gov/patient/s/.

No appointment is needed for the East Las Vegas Community Center site.