69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas

City of Las Vegas teams up to offer pop-up COVID vaccine clinics

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2021 - 9:02 am
 
People wait in line at the COVID-19 vaccination site at Cashman Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, ...
People wait in line at the COVID-19 vaccination site at Cashman Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The city of Las Vegas announced Monday that it is teaming with Station Casinos and the Southern Nevada Health District to provide a pop-up COVID vaccination site at Palace Station on Thursday and Friday.

The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and will offer the Pfizer vaccine, according to a release from the city.

Three other vaccination sites will be operating in Las Vegas this week. A site at Cragin Park, 984 Hinson Street, will run Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon each day offering the Moderna vaccine.

Rafael Rivera Community Center, 2900 Stewart Avenue, will be offering Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Avenue, will offer the Moderna and Janssen vaccines on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Those interested in scheduling an appointments for the Palace Station, Cragin Park and Rafael River sites can visit vax4nv.nv.gov/patient/s/.

No appointment is needed for the East Las Vegas Community Center site.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Jobless Nevadans now must complete work search requirements to get aid
Jobless Nevadans now must complete work search requirements to get aid
2
Easing COVID rules will cause Nevada cases to climb, but how high?
Easing COVID rules will cause Nevada cases to climb, but how high?
3
7 cases of India’s ‘double mutant’ coronavirus identified in Nevada
7 cases of India’s ‘double mutant’ coronavirus identified in Nevada
4
California governor odds against Caitlyn Jenner, Randy Quaid
California governor odds against Caitlyn Jenner, Randy Quaid
5
Push to regulate esports in Nevada draws ire of video game companies
Push to regulate esports in Nevada draws ire of video game companies
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Read More