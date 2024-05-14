City planning commission to consider LDS temple plan

A controversial plan for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple proposed near Lone Mountain will come before the Las Vegas Planning Commission Tuesday evening.

This is the site of a proposed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in the northwest valley Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. The land is located between Grand Canyon Drive and Tee Pee Lane just north of Alexander Road. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A controversial proposal for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple planned near Lone Mountain will come before the Las Vegas Planning Commission on Tuesday evening.

Three planning requests related to the proposed 216-foot, 70,000-square-foot temple will be considered by the commission, which will then send its recommendations to the City Council for final approval.

The commission will hear proposals to amend the city’s general plan designation and zoning classification for the land where the church would be built.

Officials will also will review the proposal’s site development plan.

The proposal also includes plans for a nearly 16,000-square-foot meeting house, an 1,800-square-foot maintenance building and an 1,800-square-foot pavilion and storage building. The site also would include more than 500 parking spaces.

The commission was set to hold a hearing on the general plan amendment and the zoning change during its meeting in mid-April, but a lawyer for the project requested that the hearing be moved to May so the items could be heard at the same time as the project’s site development plan review.

The proposal for the valley’s second LDS temple has been mired in controversy. Neighborhood residents say the temple, which is proposed for a 20-acre plot between Grand Canyon Drive and Tee Pee Lane, will affect their quality of life.

Increased traffic, for one, could affect the many walkers and equestrians in the area, they say. The sheer size of the building, which will tower over the other buildings in the area as well as the constant lighting of the temple also concern residents.

Church officials argue that there is community support for the project, which they say has become necessary because of the valley’s population growth and the church’s increased membership.

Last week, city staff held an informational virtual forum on the proposal, during which it answered questions sent in by community members.

Staff recommends approval on the plan amendment and the zoning request. If either of those applications are rejected, the plan review cannot be approved.

The commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the City Council chambers, 495 Main St.

