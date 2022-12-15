Clark County to appoint replacement for Chris Brooks

Nevada Assemblywoman Rochelle Nguyen could be elevated to the state Senate next week.

Assemblywoman Rochelle Nguyen, D-Las Vegas, asks a question during an Education Committee meeting in the Legislative Building in Carson City on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada Assemblywoman Rochelle Nguyen is likely going to become a state senator next week.

The Clark County Commission could vote Tuesday to appoint the Las Vegas Democrat to fill former state Sen. Chris Brooks’ seat, which he left last month after he stepped down for a job in the private sector.

Brooks’ four-year term expires in 2024.

Nguyen was nominated in a Dec. 6 letter to Clark County lawmakers, signed by Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas.

Nguyen’s path to the Nevada Senate is similar to the one that brought her into the Assembly. She was appointed to Brooks’ old Assembly seat in 2019, when Brooks was appointed to the Senate.

Nguyen was then elected in 2020 and won re-election to a third term in November.

She touts the passage of Assembly Bill 116 last legislative session, which she sponsored and decriminalizes minor traffic violations beginning in January.

The 2023 session kicks off on Feb. 6.

If Nguyen is appointed to the Senate, the commission would be responsible for appointing her replacement in the Assembly as well. Under the state constitution, commissioners must appoint someone of the same political party to the seat.

