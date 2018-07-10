Coffee shop owner joins Las Vegas City Council race

Sherman Avery Ray is jumping in to the race for the Las Vegas’ Ward 1 City Council seat.

Ray Sherman, candidate for Las Vegas City Council Ward 1.

Ray joins former Las Vegas city employee Brian Knudsen in the race to replace Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian, who terms out of office next year.

“As the next City Councilman, I will work to make our streets safe, act as the fiscal watch-dog for taxpayers, and advocate for a business climate that is simpler, friendlier and more attainable for today’s entrepreneur,” Ray said Tuesday in a news release.

Ray founded the LV Black Business Directory and the Nevada Republican Black Caucus, he publishes Black Success Magazine and is an active member in the Clark County Republican Party. He and his wife, Linda, opened Avery’s Coffee Shop in 2012.

“There is no better way to get to understand and know the issues, concerns, and dreams of a community than over a cup of coffee,” Ray said in a statement. “This is a big reason why I am running for City Council, people want to see improvement and a path to success for them and their families.”

The filing period for candidates running for city offices is in early 2019, and the primary is in April. Las Vegas city elections are officially nonpartisan.

