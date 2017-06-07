Complaint filed against Las Vegas council candidate Fiore

Las Vegas City Council Ward 6 candidate Michele Fiore, a former Nevada Assemblywoman, gathers with supporters at her home in Las Vegas on primary night, April 4, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Clark County Democratic Party contends Las Vegas City Council candidate Michele Fiore may have misappropriated campaign funds, in a complaint filed Tuesday with the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office.

The Election Integrity Violation Report centers on a group dubbed Politically Off the Wall, which Fiore’s campaign gave $44,000 between April 11 and May 16, according to a contribution and expense report filed with the secretary of state’s office May 24.

The address listed for Politically Off the Wall matches Fiore’s home address. The Clark County Democratic Party’s complaint suggests Fiore, a Republican, “may have misappropriated campaign contributions for personal use.”

Fiore’s campaign said Politically Off the Wall is a standard LLC created as a political consulting firm. Fiore, running against Kelli Ross to represent Ward 6 on the Las Vegas City Council, called the complaint “standard political practice for failed and failing candidates.”

“As usual, I have nothing to fear from additional scrutiny,” Fiore wrote in an email to the Review-Journal. “If the Ross family syndicate and Clark County Democrats insist on wasting more of the taxpayers time and money by filing a politically motivated complaint against my campaign, they are free to do so. But they should also know that this latest desperate attempt at the end of a nasty, negative campaign says a lot more about them than it does about me.”

Early voting in city races ends Friday, and Election Day is Tuesday.

