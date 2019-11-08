Comprehensive Cancer Centers in talks for new Las Vegas facility

As it mulls relocating its main offices from Henderson, Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada weighs building a four-story medical facility in Symphony Park.

As it mulls relocating its flagship office from Henderson, Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada has entered into negotiations with the city of Las Vegas to construct a new four-story, 100,000-square-foot medical facility in Symphony Park.

The City Council unanimously agreed to start talks Wednesday, opening up a 120-day window where the health care network will study the feasibility of building the project on city-owned land, just east of the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.

Under terms of the exclusive negotiating agreement, the two sides have 90 days to agree on a purchase price.

“Being able to better serve the west-central patient population is critical and we want to collaborate with the Las Vegas Medical District,” said Jon Bilstein, exectutive director of the Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, referring to the proposal’s proximity to the city’s medical hub in Ward 1.

If the project comes to fruition, the multi-specialty practice has proposed closing its central business office in Henderson and relocating roughly 100 employees — approximately one-sixth of its overall workforce — to the new facility in downtown Las Vegas, where services would be expanded.

Beyond central business office functions such as administration and human resources, plans for the new headquarters call for a retail pharmacy, a laboratory and a large auditorium, according to a copy of the negotiating agreement.

The third floor would hold medical oncology, pulmonary and breast exam rooms; an infusion room; and physician offices. The facility would also include space for researchers.

Bilstein said Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada would continue its investment in technology and bring cutting-edge clinical cancer research to the facility as well as revenue and employment opportunities to Las Vegas.

“As the city grows, we want to grow with you,” he said.

Councilman Cedric Crear, whose Ward 5 district encompasses Symphony Park, said he was confident the two sides could reach a deal.

“This is a great project that is going to round out the medical corridor,” he said.

Comprehensive Cancer Centers, which has had a footprint in Southern Nevada for more than 40 years, maintains 14 treatment facilities in Boulder City, Henderson and Las Vegas.

