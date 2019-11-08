68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas

Comprehensive Cancer Centers in talks for new Las Vegas facility

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2019 - 4:58 pm
 

As it mulls relocating its flagship office from Henderson, Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada has entered into negotiations with the city of Las Vegas to construct a new four-story, 100,000-square-foot medical facility in Symphony Park.

The City Council unanimously agreed to start talks Wednesday, opening up a 120-day window where the health care network will study the feasibility of building the project on city-owned land, just east of the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.

Under terms of the exclusive negotiating agreement, the two sides have 90 days to agree on a purchase price.

“Being able to better serve the west-central patient population is critical and we want to collaborate with the Las Vegas Medical District,” said Jon Bilstein, exectutive director of the Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, referring to the proposal’s proximity to the city’s medical hub in Ward 1.

If the project comes to fruition, the multi-specialty practice has proposed closing its central business office in Henderson and relocating roughly 100 employees — approximately one-sixth of its overall workforce — to the new facility in downtown Las Vegas, where services would be expanded.

Beyond central business office functions such as administration and human resources, plans for the new headquarters call for a retail pharmacy, a laboratory and a large auditorium, according to a copy of the negotiating agreement.

The third floor would hold medical oncology, pulmonary and breast exam rooms; an infusion room; and physician offices. The facility would also include space for researchers.

Bilstein said Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada would continue its investment in technology and bring cutting-edge clinical cancer research to the facility as well as revenue and employment opportunities to Las Vegas.

“As the city grows, we want to grow with you,” he said.

Councilman Cedric Crear, whose Ward 5 district encompasses Symphony Park, said he was confident the two sides could reach a deal.

“This is a great project that is going to round out the medical corridor,” he said.

Comprehensive Cancer Centers, which has had a footprint in Southern Nevada for more than 40 years, maintains 14 treatment facilities in Boulder City, Henderson and Las Vegas.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - VIDEO
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - VIDEO
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
Las Vegas passes controversial homeless camping ban
By and / RJ

The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday adopted a controversial proposal that bans people from camping and sleeping in public areas in downtown Las Vegas, and in residential areas throughout the city, if there are beds free at established homeless shelters.