Construction noise in some Vegas neighborhoods can start earlier in morning

Construction is underway for a new housing community in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction noise at some budding Las Vegas master planned communities will be allowed to start earlier in the morning during the hotter months of the year.

The change — mandated by Nevada law and approved by the city council on Wednesday — will only apply to under-construction HOA communities that haven’t been turned over to those associations, according to city officials.

This means that construction noise in those developing neighborhoods will be permitted from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. from April through September, as opposed to the current 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. window instituted citywide.

The change was mandated through Assembly Bill 189 which became a law in 2023. It applies with cities within counties with more than 700,000 residents, which currently only applies to Clark County.

The bill was a response to increasing dangerous summer temperatures, Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui told a committee during the last Legislative Session.

“Because Nevada has two of the fastest warming cities in America, our outdoor workers face an invisible threat — the threat of heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” Jauregui said.

The Las Vegas Valley, for example, broke heat records just this month.

The adverse consequences are particularly more dire for cement masons and roofers, Jauregui said.

She said that the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health recommends those jobs be conducted during cooler hours of the day.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.