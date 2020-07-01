97°F
Las Vegas

Coronavirus complex for homeless officially closed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2020 - 5:02 pm
 

The Las Vegas ISO-Q Complex, an isolation and quarantine center built for individuals experiencing homelessness, officially closed on Tuesday after serving 245 people since it opened April 13.

A joint effort between Clark County and the city of Las Vegas, the complex offered assistance for individuals who needed to quarantine, isolate or recover from a coronavirus infection.

Seventeen tests of 860 administered came back positive during the 2½ months of operation, according to a county and city joint statement. The complex helped 22 people recover from the virus and provided a total of 2,220 individual nights of acute observation.

The complex, located at Cashman Center near downtown Las Vegas, acted as a replacement for area hospitals as officials prepared for a surge in patients during the early months of the pandemic.

Individuals still at the complex will be moved to other facilities to complete quarantine and recovery, the joint statement said. There were 12 patients on site as of Monday.

The county committed to continue to find housing and care for “fragile homeless individuals” who would have received services at the complex and the city said its Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, where more than 20,000 health screenings have occurred since April 13, will continue to operate.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

