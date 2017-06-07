Council OKs college campus in northwest Las Vegas

The future site for the College of Southern Nevada Northwest Campus near the intersection of Elkhorn Road and Grand Montecito Parkway on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The City Council gave its blessing for a 41-acre College of Southern Nevada campus in northwest Las Vegas.

The council adopted a development agreement Wednesday with the Nevada System of Higher Education on behalf of CSN, to allow the long-proposed new campus at Elkhorn Road and Grand Montecito Avenue to proceed.

The council action cleared another hurdle, but no timeline has been set for construction to begin.

“I’ve been working on this for 12 years,” said Councilman Steve Ross, who represents that part of the city.

