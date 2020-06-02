Councilman calls for curfew after officer critically hurt

Las Vegas Councilman Stavros Anthony, a former police captain, is calling for a special meeting to consider imposing a curfew in Las Vegas after a police officer was critically hurt during a protest.

Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony speaks on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Las Vegas Councilman Stavros Anthony called for an emergency council meeting Tuesday to pass “necessary measures to protect our residents,” including implementing a potentially citywide curfew after an officer was shot and critically injured on the Strip during protests Monday night.

Stavros requested the meeting in an email sent early Tuesday to the council and City Attorney Brad Jerbic, he said by phone, adding that he was not immediately sure if it could happen given state laws on providing adequate public notice.

He also tweeted that the National Guard should be activated to back up Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers and that violent protesters should be held without bail in the presently closed prison in Jean, then sent “back to the state they came from.”

Police officer shot. He needs our prayers. This has to stop today. Violent thugs do not control our community. Implement a curfew. Call out the national guard, police need help. Arrest all violent rioters immediately. No bail. Law and order. pic.twitter.com/kmpuTJCJn5 — Stavros Anthony (@StavrosAnthony) June 2, 2020

Anthony, a retired Metro police captain who spent nearly three decades on the force, said that he intended for the meeting to address his calls in response to the officer’s shooting outside Circus Circus and perhaps other options to keep the city under control as protests that remain peaceful by day continue to turn uglier at night.

“It would have been great to have a curfew and the National Guard yesterday, and that officer would probably be alive right now,” Anthony said. (As of late Tuesday morning, however, the officer remained alive but in critical condition.)

Anthony said he wants to discuss how other council members feel about a possible curfew, and whether one would be concentrated only in areas where protests have occurred thus far or extend across the city.

“We have to stop this now,” he said.

In a statement, Mayor Carolyn Goodman said she would withhold detailed comment until the facts were better known about the “tragic” incidents from Monday night. Officers also shot and killed a man armed with multiple firearms and who appeared to be wearing body armor outside the Foley federal building in downtown Las Vegas, authorities said.

“The incidents have not diminished my belief in the spirit of harmony and oneness that I know we have in this wonderfully diverse city,” she said. “I am saddened if forces from outside our community are contributing to the tension and violence. Be the change, and do it peacefully.”

Meanwhile, Anthony’s request to meet and discuss a curfew comes only two days before casinos are set to reopen in Nevada, and he acknowledged how restricting nighttime outdoor activity might impact that timeline.

“I think the violent protests being watched on national television will affect the opening of our casinos; I think the curfew could,” he said, adding that the sooner the city regained control, the better.

“What happened to Mr. (George) Floyd was an absolute travesty,” Anthony said, adding that he supported criminal charges in that case. (Anthony oversaw the Internal Affairs Bureau during part of his career at Metro.)

But he also said the city must send a message that while peaceful protests are encouraged, violence and looting will be shut down immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

