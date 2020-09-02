84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Las Vegas

County official to brief Las Vegas council on local COVID-19 response — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2020 - 9:00 am
 

Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick is scheduled to address the Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday morning to provide an update on the Multi-Agency Coordination Center’s efforts to confront the coronavirus pandemic.

WATCH LIVE

The MACC consists of regional leaders who are tasked with handling the local response to the crisis.

Kirkpatrick said last week that she asked for a slot on the council agenda to address city lawmakers, and was given one by Councilwoman Michele Fiore.

The council meeting starts at 9 a.m. inside the council chambers at City Hall. The Review-Journal is livestreaming her remarks.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Vegas restaurant owners face anger, criticism after Sisolak visit
Vegas restaurant owners face anger, criticism after Sisolak visit
2
Donald Trump-Joe Biden presidential election now ‘coin flip’
Donald Trump-Joe Biden presidential election now ‘coin flip’
3
Sisolak responds to video showing him taking in dinner, live entertainment
Sisolak responds to video showing him taking in dinner, live entertainment
4
Cellphone alert urges Clark County residents to get COVID-19 test
Cellphone alert urges Clark County residents to get COVID-19 test
5
Sisolak extends Nevada residential eviction moratorium
Sisolak extends Nevada residential eviction moratorium
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore holds a news conference at her home in Las Vegas on Thursd ...
Michele Fiore foes behind in recall effort
By / RJ

Organizers seeking to recall Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore on Wednesday turned in less than one-third of the number of signatures they will need for an election.

Read More