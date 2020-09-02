County official to brief Las Vegas council on local COVID-19 response — WATCH LIVE

Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick is scheduled to address the Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday morning to provide an update on the Multi-Agency Coordination Center’s efforts to confront the coronavirus pandemic.

In this July 21, 2020, file photo, Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick speaks during a news conference at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The MACC consists of regional leaders who are tasked with handling the local response to the crisis.

Kirkpatrick said last week that she asked for a slot on the council agenda to address city lawmakers, and was given one by Councilwoman Michele Fiore.

The council meeting starts at 9 a.m. inside the council chambers at City Hall. The Review-Journal is livestreaming her remarks.

