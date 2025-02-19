Court complaint challenging LDS temple near Lone Mountain dismissed

A District Court case that challenged the approval of a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints temple being built in northwest Las Vegas was dismissed, the city attorney’s office confirmed.

A rendering of the proposed LDS temple planned near Lone Mountain in northwest Las Vegas. (Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

A District Court judge dismissed a case that challenged the approval of a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple being built in northwest Las Vegas, the city attorney’s office confirmed Tuesday.

Additional information about the dismissal or details from a Tuesday hearing before District Court Judge Ronald Israel was not immediately available.

A Clark County coalition in August had asked the court to review the city’s process to allow the church to build the 70,000-square-foot facility near Lone Mountain.

The City Council ultimately approved the project, which includes a steeple reaching a height of almost 200 feet.

The Nevada Rural Preservation Alliance, which described itself as a nonprofit, alleged that the city “completely ignored the law, misapplied the law, and made factual decisions that were not in any way shape or form supported by substantial evidence,” according to the court petition.

Public meetings that led to the project’s approval drew hundreds of people, many of whom spoke against and in support of the temple.

The coalition had accused the city of sidestepping a zoning agreement between Las Vegas and Clark County that seeks to limit commercial and industrial projects in residential neighborhoods.

“The Interlocal Agreement takes precedence over local zoning ordinances or other city ordinances,” the petition said. “Additionally, there are federal cases that have superseded local laws to protect citizens.”

Affected residents said the project, as proposed, would “obliterate the rural characteristics of the neighborhood,” according to the petition.

Separately, a group of residents filed a lawsuit that alleged the city violated open meeting laws. Additional details about that case were not available Tuesday.

The attorney listed in both complaints could not be reached for comment. A church representative said the organization would review the court order before commenting.

