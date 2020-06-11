Crear calls for Fiore to be removed as mayor pro tem

Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear on Thursday asked Mayor Carolyn Goodman to remove Councilwoman Michele Fiore from her position as mayor pro tem.

Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear appealed to Mayor Carolyn Goodman on Thursday to remove Councilwoman Michele Fiore from her appointment as the mayor pro tem, writing in a letter that there was no place “for this type of divisiveness, especially from a person in a leadership position.”

Fiore has come under fire in recent days for “racially charged” comments she made during the Clark County Republican Party Convention on Saturday.

Crear said Fiore’s comments “were totally repugnant, and spit in the face of all black persons.”

“There is no excuse for this kind of bigotry in our country,” Crear wrote.

“There has been outrage from our community regarding the statements that Michele has made and I just can’t sit back and let that go unfiltered,” Crear said by phone. “There really has to be some consequence to insensitive and derogatory actions.”

Noting that a recording from the GOP event has yet to surface — the party said it did not record the convention — Crear said multiple witnesses have recalled Fiore saying, “I am a white woman and I should not lose my job because of their black asses,” in a remark about her opposition to affirmative action.

Two people who were at the event have told the Review-Journal that they recalled her comment similarly but Niger Innis, a black conservative activist, denied that the comment was racist.

The controversy comes at a time when protests are being held nationwide, including in Las Vegas, to condemn police brutality and systemic racism in response to the killing of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

And Crear wrote that “the timing makes the comments even more reprehensible.”

He also told Goodman that he took offense to Fiore’s statement during a council meeting on June 3, where he said Fiore “insisted on injecting her thoughts about the recent demonstrations, saying that ‘protesting does not give you the right of beating white people up.’”

The implication, he wrote, is that white people were being singled out by black people and being attacked based on the color of their skin, which he said is “beyond irresponsible” and “biased.”

Fiore could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

