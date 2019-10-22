Crear hosting Las Vegas Ward 5 community forum on Thursday

City officials will address homelessness and public safety, among other things, at a three-hour community forum in Ward 5 on Thursday.

Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear, seen at Las Vegas City Hall in January 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear is expected to host a Ward 5 community forum Thursday evening, where city officials will address homelessness and public safety, among other issues.

The forum, scheduled from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Historic Westside School, will feature presentations from city staff and a resource and information fair for attendees, according to the city.

Among the topics to be discussed: the city’s Courtyard Homeless Resource Center; the Ward 5 Works employment and training program; the Historic Urban Neighborhood Design Redevelopment; and the relationship between the city and law enforcement.

The forum in the school, located at 330 W. Washington Ave., Suite 112, will begin with the resources and information fair at 5:30 p.m. Crear and city staff are expected to make presentations on Ward 5’s strategic priorities at 6 p.m.

Lastly, a one-on-one question and answer session is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. as the resource and information fair continues.

Call the Ward 5 office at 702-229-5443 for more information.

