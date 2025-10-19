‘Democracy has no kings’: Thousands attend anti-Trump protests in Las Vegas

Thousands of people, many armed with signs and banners blasting President Donald Trump, descended on several Southern Nevada locations for “No Kings” protests Saturday.

Demonstrators gather for the “No Kings” protest outside the Lloyd D. George U.S. Courthouse on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department police confront a protestor over a stick on his sign during a “No Kings” protest outside the Lloyd D. George U.S. Courthouse on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Demonstrators gather for for the "No Kings” protest outside the Lloyd D. George U.S. Courthouse on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The rallies, which also took place nationwide, were the latest mass mobilization against Trump by critics who contend the president and his administration represent a threat to democracy. In turn, Republican leaders have derided the protests as “Hate America” rallies.

“Democracy has no kings,” read one sign held by a protester in downtown Las Vegas Saturday.

In addition to three rallies in the Las Vegas Valley, organizers said on the No Kings website that other demonstrations were also planned for Pahrump and Mesquite on Saturday.

The estimated attendance at the No Kings protest outside the Lloyd D. George U.S. Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas was about 2,000 people, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a post on X on Saturday afternoon.

“There was one arrest for disorderly conduct,” another Metro X post said.

Other No Kings protests happened at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas on Saturday morning, at Coronado Center Drive and South Eastern Avenue in Henderson, and outside New York-New York on the Strip later Saturday afternoon.

According to organizers, more than 2,600 rallies were planned Saturday. The first “No Kings” day on June 14 registered 2,100 rallies nationwide. In Las Vegas, Metro estimated that about 8,000 people attended the protest along Las Vegas Boulevard across from the Lloyd D. George federal courthouse.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report.