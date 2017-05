Representative Dina Titus, D-Nev. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Las Vegas City Hall will house a district office for U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, under a new lease agreement the City Council approved Wednesday.

Titus, a Democrat, can now open offices will occupy 1,787 square feet on the third floor of Las Vegas City Hall.

The district lease agreement is for two years, and the monthly rent is $4,467.50.

