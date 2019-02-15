Disqualified Las Vegas mayoral candidate sues city

Michael Troy Moore is suing the city of Las Vegas for election misconduct after he was disqualified for running for mayor. (Michael Moore)

A Las Vegas mayoral aspirant disqualified from running for office after submitting self-drafted paperwork has petitioned a federal court to reverse his exclusion from the election.

Michael Troy Moore, leader of the Sonic Laborers and Visual Entertainers Union, sued the city this month for election misconduct, court records show.

Moore contends that the City Clerk’s Office accepted his filing fees and paperwork, including a declaration of candidacy form he created himself, on Jan. 28 without objections. Moore, who described his labor group as representing roughly 1,500 mostly street performers, said he circumvented the official form because it required him “to waive certain Constitutional rights.”

He was added to the city’s election webpage that evening as a candidate for mayor. But Moore’s insertion in the race to challenge Mayor Carolyn Goodman was short-lived and, about 18 hours later, his name was scrubbed from the website.

“This was done out of malice,” he said. “That’s the thing that gets my blood boiling.”

While Moore suggests officials cheated to deprive voters of another mayoral choice, city spokesman Jace Radke said Moore was warned that he needed to fill out proper forms and refused — even after a city attorney offered to clip his homemade form to the appropriate paperwork.

Radke said the self-authored form was rejected by the city and not acceptable to state election officials. He said Moore’s name was posted quickly for transparency, but removed once it was determined he hadn’t filled out the proper form.

No hearing had been set as of Friday in Moore’s lawsuit, filed Feb. 1, which was an addendum to a labor rights case he filed in 2017 on behalf of public performers against the Metropolitan Police Department, the city and others.

Goodman faces seven challengers in her bid for a third term. The primary election is April 2.

