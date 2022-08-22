98°F
Dog in fatal mauling deemed vicious by city of Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2022 - 1:16 pm
 
Las Vegas police investigate around the 4100 block of Pennwood Avenue, on Aug. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, after a woman was fatally mauled by a dog. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The city of Las Vegas has deemed a dog that killed a woman two weeks ago to be vicious, meaning the animal is on the verge of being euthanized.

Buck the pit bull mauled Joan Cafflel, 89, on Aug. 8 at an apartment at 4124 Pennwood Ave., between Valley View Boulevard and Arville Street. Caregiver Gelena Kelly and Cafflel’s grandson, Peyton Faircloth, described the dog’s actions as out of character.

City spokesman Jace Radke said on Monday that the dog has been deemed vicious. Faircloth was notified of the city’s decision Friday.

“They can appeal it to a hearing officer at the city if the owner doesn’t want the dog to be euthanized,” Radke said.

The owner has until Aug. 29 to appeal.

Buck is currently housed at The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

