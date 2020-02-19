Downtown Las Vegas project with Burning Man jet not ready for takeoff

The project proposed by Zappos is still in the early stages, a company spokeswoman said, prompting the Las Vegas City Council to remove a lease deal from the agenda.

Part of the fuselage of a Boeing 747 used in Burning Man makes a pit stop in Tonopah, en route to Las Vegas.

An $8 million project in downtown Las Vegas by online retailer Zappos to be anchored by a massive 747 airplane fuselage built for the Burning Man festival is not quite ready for takeoff.

A ground lease with the city of Las Vegas, expected to be considered by the City Council on Wednesday, was pulled from consideration.

Laura Davis, a Zappos spokeswoman, said the project is still in the early stages and the company “appreciated patience from everybody” as it worked toward an official announcement.

“We’re looking forward to working with the city on The Gate Project and are excited for the potential to bring a whole new immersive experience to our community that will create new jobs and add to downtown Las Vegas’ continued focus on the arts,” Tyler Williams, head of brand aura for Zappos, said in a statement.

The Amazon-owned retailer, which in August bought the shell of the Boeing 747 airplane featured at the Burning Man festival, is proposing to construct a special events facility and public tavern just east of its headquarters.

The first step is to lease city-owned land at the project site on the northeastern corner of Stewart Avenue and Seventh Street, a vacant lot currently used for parking by Zappos employees. The proposed lease, which would run through Jan. 1, 2024, is for $10 annually.

It’s much less than fair market rent appraised at about $274,000 per year, but city officials estimate the project would provide 55 jobs, generate more than $1.5 million yearly in new state and local taxes and spur more than $12 million in direct and indirect economic impact.

Zappos and city officials expect the project to attract weddings, corporate parties, concerts, festival-type events and more, according to project-related documents.

“I just thought it was unique, something brand new to bring to tourists and residents, and a very exciting idea,” Mayor Carolyn Goodman said Monday. “This is going to be there as long as it’s successful and (the plane) can be moved off — with planning of course.”

