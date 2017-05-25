Early voting begins Saturday for municipal races in Clark County

An early voting sign for the municipal election directs people to the polling place at Las Vegas City Hall on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Voters throughout Clark County can begin casting ballots Saturday to decide seven municipal races.

Three Las Vegas races forced runoffs — two City Council seats and one Municipal Court judge post. Henderson and North Las Vegas voters will decide one City Council seat apiece, and two Boulder City races are advancing to the general election.

Early voting runs through June 9, and the general election is June 13. Early voting locations for each of the four cities are available on the Clark County Election Department website: http://www.clarkcountynv.gov/election/Pages/2017-InfoIndex-17G.aspx.

Las Vegas and North Las Vegas debuted voting centers for the primary and will use them again on Election Day. The city of Las Vegas is advertising the centers, which some people missed the memo on before the primary, as a setup where residents can “vote where you live, vote where you work, vote where you play.”

The races in Las Vegas wards 2 and 6 have become heated. In Ward 2, where the Badlands golf course development has loomed large, Councilman Bob Beers hopes to stave off a challenge by Steve Seroka, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel.

In Ward 6, former assemblywoman Michele Fiore and Kelli Ross, a former small business owner and flight attendant who is married to current Ward 6 Councilman Steve Ross, are both after the open seat.

Las Vegas Municipal Court Judge Heidi Almase is vying for a second six-year term, facing robust challenge from Deputy District Attorney Cara Campbell. All city of Las Vegas voters are eligible to vote in the Municipal Court judge race.

People are only eligible to vote for the City Council member who represents the ward they live in; unincorporated Clark County residents do not participate in municipal elections.

The four cities saw a combined 9.5 voter turnout in the April 4 primary, and most of those cast early ballots: 28,489 people voted early, while 19,257 voted on Election Day.

The voting breakdown has been trending toward early voting, Las Vegas City Clerk LuAnn Holmes said.

“People are starting to take advantage of that ease of voting early,” Holmes said.

