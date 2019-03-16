Early voting set to start for 2019 municipal primary election

People cast their votes on the third day of early voting at the Galleria at Sunset in Henderson on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Early voting begins Saturday for municipal primary elections in four cities in the Las Vegas Valley.

In Las Vegas, six candidates are challenging Mayor Carolyn Goodman, who is running for her third and final term. Goodman announced she was being treated for breast cancer as she kicked off her campaign.

In Ward 1, 10 candidates are running to replace the term-limited incumbent Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian.

In Ward 5, two candidates are challenging incumbent Cedric Crear, who won a special election to fill the seat vacated by former Councilman Ricki Barlow, who resigned and pleaded guilty to federal charges related to campaign contribution kickbacks.

And in Ward 3, where incumbent Bob Coffin opted not to seek re-election, seven candidates are running, including former Rep. Ruben Kihuen, who opted not to seek re-election after facing sexual harassment charges from three women. He’ll face former Assemblywoman Olivia Diaz, who resigned from her seat to run for the council.

In Henderson, five candidates are vying to replace term limited Gerri Schroder for the Ward 1 council seat.

Dan Shaw faces one challenger in his race to retain the Ward 2 seat. Ward 4 councilman Dan Stewart also faces one opponent. Both incumbent councilmen were appointed in 2017.

Henderson Municipal Court judge Mark Stevens faces one opponent for his position.

And in North Las Vegas, Ward 4 incumbent Richard Cherchio faces five challengers for his seat, including planning commissioner George Warner, who has the support of Mayor John Lee. Incumbent councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown, who represents Ward 2, faces one opponent.

More information supplied by the candidates themselves in response to Review-Journal questions can be found at www.reviewjournal.com/voter-guide-2019/.

Voters may cast a ballot until March 29 at any early voting location in the valley as long as they are registered at an address in Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas or Boulder City.

Two locations — Galleria at Sunset and Meadows Mall — will be open for the entirety of the early voting period.

Multiple locations throughout the valley will be available on a more limited basis.

To find locations and hours, visit clarkcountynv.gov/vote.

The deadline for mail and absentee ballot requests is 5 p.m. on March 26.

The primary will be held on April 2. The general election will be held on June 11.

