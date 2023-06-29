EPA reaches settlement with Las Vegas over wastewater compliance

Federal regulators announced the settlement agreement over two Las Vegas wastewater treatment centers that failed to meet federal clean water standards.

Las Vegas Wash is seen on Monday, May 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached a settlement agreement with the city of Las Vegas over two wastewater treatment centers in the valley that failed to meet federal clean water standards.

Federal regulators in October 2022 found that Las Vegas’ wastewater pretreatment program “was not as stringent” as is required by the federal Clean Water Act, the agency said in a news release Thursday.

The city operates the Las Vegas Water Pollution Control Facility and the Durango Hills Resource Center, which discharge the city’s treated wastewater into the Las Vegas Wash, eventually making its way to Lake Mead.

“EPA is partnering with the City of Las Vegas to ensure wastewater discharges meet the highest standards,” EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman said in a statement. “Through this order, EPA is working with the local community to protect Lake Mead and the Las Vegas Wash.”

As part of the agreement, the city agreed to bring the facilities into federal compliance, including submitting a new study and a revised sewer use ordinance to the EPA by the end of the year, the agency said. The city is also required to revise its local limits and industrial wastewater discharge permits.

The compliance issues at the facilities were first identified in a 2017 compliance audit, and the EPA said in an administrative order dated June 9 that the facility had failed to rectify those violations of the Clean Water Act.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.