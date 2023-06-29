97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas

EPA reaches settlement with Las Vegas over wastewater compliance

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2023 - 1:37 pm
 
Las Vegas Wash is seen on Monday, May 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-J ...
Las Vegas Wash is seen on Monday, May 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached a settlement agreement with the city of Las Vegas over two wastewater treatment centers in the valley that failed to meet federal clean water standards.

Federal regulators in October 2022 found that Las Vegas’ wastewater pretreatment program “was not as stringent” as is required by the federal Clean Water Act, the agency said in a news release Thursday.

The city operates the Las Vegas Water Pollution Control Facility and the Durango Hills Resource Center, which discharge the city’s treated wastewater into the Las Vegas Wash, eventually making its way to Lake Mead.

“EPA is partnering with the City of Las Vegas to ensure wastewater discharges meet the highest standards,” EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman said in a statement. “Through this order, EPA is working with the local community to protect Lake Mead and the Las Vegas Wash.”

As part of the agreement, the city agreed to bring the facilities into federal compliance, including submitting a new study and a revised sewer use ordinance to the EPA by the end of the year, the agency said. The city is also required to revise its local limits and industrial wastewater discharge permits.

The compliance issues at the facilities were first identified in a 2017 compliance audit, and the EPA said in an administrative order dated June 9 that the facility had failed to rectify those violations of the Clean Water Act.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
New minimum wage begins July 1
New minimum wage begins July 1
2
Henderson city councilman faces ethics violations
Henderson city councilman faces ethics violations
3
Biden ‘strongly disagrees’ with high court’s affirmative action ruling
Biden ‘strongly disagrees’ with high court’s affirmative action ruling
4
Good news, NV Energy users: Your electric rates are dropping
Good news, NV Energy users: Your electric rates are dropping
5
$70M initiative aims to boost affordable housing in Clark County
$70M initiative aims to boost affordable housing in Clark County
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas needs to save water. It won't find it in lawns.
Las Vegas needs to save water. It won’t find it in lawns.

An error by SNWA, combined with pushback to a “nonfunctional turf” ban could leave the Las Vegas Valley short of the water savings it needs to continue growing without increasing its overall water use.

More stories
Man says plasma company falsely told him he had HIV. Now he’s suing
Man says plasma company falsely told him he had HIV. Now he’s suing
World champion pizza maker opens pizzeria and pub in Chinatown
World champion pizza maker opens pizzeria and pub in Chinatown
Knights close in on extension with Stanley Cup-winning goalie
Knights close in on extension with Stanley Cup-winning goalie
Why “still working” are magic words for Medicare Part B
Why “still working” are magic words for Medicare Part B
Savvy Senior: Handling Social Security benefits when a family member dies
Savvy Senior: Handling Social Security benefits when a family member dies
Uncle killed in mobile home identified
Uncle killed in mobile home identified