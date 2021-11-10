71°F
Las Vegas

Ex-Councilman Bob Beers says he plans to run again

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2021 - 9:41 am
 
Bob Beers (Beers campaign)
Bob Beers, candidate for Las Vegas City Council, speaks to Neonopolis tenants at the Metropolit ...
Bob Beers, candidate for Las Vegas City Council, speaks to Neonopolis tenants at the Metropolitan Gallery Las Vegas Art Museum in Las Vegas on April 10, 2018. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @MadelynGReese

Former Las Vegas Councilman Bob Beers announced Wednesday that he plans to run for the City Council seat in Ward 4.

“I feel the time is right for me to return to the City Council, as the city faces some difficult days ahead,” Beers said in a statement. “I believe my years of government experience and sensible approach are needed now more than ever.”

Beers singled out the growing city taxpayer liability from ongoing litigation over the former Badlands Golf Club. Beers said he warned city officials of the potential financial disaster.

Beers served on the Las Vegas council in Ward 2 from 2012 to 2017. He lost re-election to ex-Councilman Steve Seroka, who resigned in 2019.

The Ward 4 seat is currently occupied by term-limited Councilman Stavros Anthony.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

