94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas

Fiore claims free speech rights ‘under attack’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2020 - 6:20 pm
 

Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore on Wednesday said her First Amendment rights were “under attack” as she called for the release of a full video of her recent speech to the Clark County Republican Party convention, where county GOP officials accused her of making “racially charged” comments.

In a post on Twitter, Fiore called the county Republican Party Chairman David Sajdak “a pandering idiot” and offered an apology “if anyone in the CCRP is offended by the word ‘ass’ or my New York Style.”

“I have a plan of correction set up. I’ve instructed my staff to put a swear jar in my office,” the tweet said, adding: “I promise I will work on my public language. Pinky swear.”

The county GOP on Monday rebuked Fiore for “racially charged remarks” made during its convention in Las Vegas on Saturday, but it did not specify what she is supposed to have said other than that her words were “irresponsible, insensitive and inaccurate,” and ran counter to other speakers and the values of the party.

Not racist, says one, while another ‘appalled’

Niger Innis, a black conservative activist and spokesman for the Congress of Racial Equality who was present at the event, said Wednesday that he recalled Fiore objected to affirmative action and said something similar to, “If my white ass is qualified for a particular job, and your black ass is less qualified, then my white ass should get the job.”

Melissa Blundo, wife of Nye County Commissioner and Republican congressional candidate Leo Blundo, also attended the convention to hear her husband speak.

“If this white girl proves to be smarter than your black asses than I deserve the job,” Melissa Blundo remembered Fiore saying.

She said some people clapped and others, like her, were “completely appalled.”

The controversy comes at a time when protests are being held nationwide, including in Las Vegas, to condemn police brutality and systemic racism in response to the killing of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

But Innis, who was the convention’s keynote speaker, defended Fiore, including her comment that “white lives matter.” It is being wrongly portrayed as racist and taken out of context, he said, adding that she also said that black, Asian, Hispanic, blue and all lives mattered.

He said that it must be understood that the convention was the first time local Republicans had gathered in any significant fashion since the shutdown and there was frustration over the effect to the economy and small businesses.

Against that backdrop, Innis said Fiore simply argued for a policy that is gender and race neutral, in place of affirmative action, and in essence she was promoting a focus on the content of a person’s character.

“I told Michele what she said was sloppy, it was unartful,” he said. “But was it racist? Hell no.”

Dozens of phone calls

But late Monday, Richard MacLean, the party’s chief of staff, said he estimated the party had received more than 100 calls expressing dismay over the comments, including from Republicans who were in attendance and GOP lawmakers who were not.

MacLean said he did not hear the comments firsthand, but he said that it had been reported to him in those phone calls that Fiore was speaking about support for law enforcement. He said he heard she then pivoted to her opposition of affirmative action, leading her to raise a hypothetical scenario about losing a job to a black person, in which she said something loosely to the effect of, “I would lose my job to their black ass.”

The county GOP called upon Fiore to apologize to those in attendance and the community at large, while the state Republican Party said Fiore, who is also the Nevada GOP national committeewoman, denied making racially charged comments and that it would investigate the claims.

Sajdak, who Fiore slammed in her tweet Wednesday, said her continued name-calling is not professional and her comments did not align with the convention’s messaging of unity.

“If I’m pandering to my membership by protecting my membership and protecting fellow Republicans, then I’m guilty as charged,” he said. “That’s my job.”

Not backing down

In addition to calling for a full video of her convention remarks to be released — MacLean said the party did not record the event, but attendees might have — Fiore pointed to a previous instance when she used the word “ass” publicly: As an assemblywoman, she told Republican Chris Edwards to “sit your ass down” during a contentious Assembly floor session, prompting several fellow lawmakers to protest that she was out of order. Fiore later apologized to Edwards.

In her tweet, she shared a link to the Assembly video, which was edited with music and ended with a stylized photo of Fiore and the words, “THUG LIFE!!!!” transposed over it.

“At least there’s a video,” she wrote about that incident in the tweet. “I just might be hanging out with the wrong crowd.”

Innis said he has advised Fiore to remain firm and, while he understood that the county GOP had a responsibility to issue a statement and ask Fiore what she meant, seeking an apology “might be a step too far.”

Fiore has not returned text messages and voicemails this week to speak about the controversy, including on Wednesday.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Number of new COVID-19 cases surges in Nevada, Clark County
Number of new COVID-19 cases surges in Nevada, Clark County
2
Sisolak says Nevada schools can reopen facilities immediately
Sisolak says Nevada schools can reopen facilities immediately
3
Nevada primary early results finally reported 7 hours after polls closed
Nevada primary early results finally reported 7 hours after polls closed
4
116 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths reported in Clark County
116 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths reported in Clark County
5
Congressional races shaping up between Rodimer-Lee, Marchant-Horsford
Congressional races shaping up between Rodimer-Lee, Marchant-Horsford
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic race for president - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic National Convention postponed - VIDEO
The Democratic National Convention was set to take place over four days in the middle of July. Democratic officials have now confirmed the convention will take place the week of Aug. 17. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson allows immediate sale of alcohol with curbside pickup - VIDEO
The city of Henderson decided Thursday evening to allow alcohol to be sold by restaurants as part of their curbside pickup service during the COVID-19 crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak signs order banning any gathering of 10 or more people - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a new order banning any gathering of 10 or more people in Nevada in another step the state has taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Takeaways from the president's daily briefing on coronavirus - VIDEO
RJ Washington correspondent Debra Saunders talks about today's daily White House news conference regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST