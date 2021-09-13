Fiore recall organizer to pay fine for concealing effort’s supporters

Molly Taylor pleaded no contest Monday to a misdemeanor for failing to submit the final recall petition to the city clerk’s office.

Stacey Campbell, left, chief deputy clerk at City of Las Vegas, and Molly Taylor, Expel Michele organizer, discuss after Taylor filed the recall paperwork as Larry Confer, right, Expel Michele committee member, looks on at the City Hall on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Molly Taylor, who tried unsuccessfully last year to recall Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore from office, pleaded no contest Monday to a misdemeanor for failing to submit the final petitions to the city clerk’s office.

Taylor must pay a $250 fine but she will not have to turn over signatures she collected from proponents of the recall effort, she said.

“I’m very relieved,” she said outside a courtroom in Las Vegas Justice Court shortly after entering the plea.

Taylor had long vowed not hand in the final recall petition to the city clerk’s office in order to keep private the identities of people who signed because she said Fiore had threatened supporters, including during an interview with a conservative radio show in August 2020.

A top Fiore aide last year refuted claims that the councilwoman made any such threats toward petition signers, who he had characterized as a “small group of partisan antagonizers.”

Nevada law is unambiguous: Anyone who fails to submit a recall petition to a filing officer is guilty of a misdemeanor. And Taylor acknowledged Monday that she violated the statute.

Misdemeanors in Nevada are punishable by up to six months in jail, a fine up to $1,000, or both.

Taylor founded the group “Expel Michele,” which embarked on a 90-day effort in June 2020 to try to collect 1,911 valid signatures necessary to launch a recall election. The effort, she said, was prompted by concerns about Fiore’s representation of Ward 6, including reportedly racially charged remarks she was said to have made regarding affirmative action.

Citing difficulties hiring people to canvass for signatures during a pandemic, the committee was more than 1,300 names short in June 2020 when it submitted the petition to the city clerk’s office halfway into the recall effort as required by law.

But after Fiore’s radio appearance roughly two months later, Taylor said she would seek to protect signers by not submitting the final petition and thereby concealing their identities.

Now Taylor, who said she had received an outpouring of support since last week, said she will turn attention to advocating for a change in state law, hoping to add an exception to allow withholding recall signatures in the event that recall proponents are threatened.

“I didn’t know how to do a recall but I did the best I could,” she said. “I don’t know how to change a law or get a law changed, but you know what? I’m going to start and we’ll see where it goes.”

Fiore did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Monday.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.