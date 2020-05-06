Fiore: ‘You are being controlled’ by coronavirus fear

The majority of the Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday pushed for businesses to reopen immediately.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman delivers a public statement during a public meeting at the Las Vegas City Hall Council Chambers, in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

The majority of members on the Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday pushed for businesses to reopen immediately, unifying behind an embattled mayor as Councilwoman Michele Fiore lamented how people were being “controlled” by fear.

“Fear is a great way to control people and make no mistake, if you are staying home for Nevada without underlying (health) conditions, you are in fear and you are being controlled,” Fiore said during the council meeting.

A majority of city lawmakers, including Councilman Stavros Anthony and Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, said that the time had come for the statewide shutdown to end, believing that it could be done safely.

“There is absolutely no reason why a retail store or restaurant cannot open up today,” Anthony said. “We’re not stupid. We’re Americans.”

The councilman added that business owners and customers were capable of implementing and adhering to safety measures that would protect them against spread of the coronavirus.

“And if you don’t want to, you can stay home,” he said, noting that vulnerable populations should in fact remain sheltered. “There’s nothing wrong with that.”

The meeting served in many respects as the counter to criticism that Mayor Carolyn Goodman has received for appearances on national television, where she has suggested using Las Vegas as a control group to test whether social distancing measures were working and side-stepped responsibility for expanding testing and contract tracing.

A seven-minute video played at the beginning of the meeting featured messages from business owners and constituents thanking the mayor for standing up for establishments and workers, which on Wednesday she vowed to continue to do.

“I recognize there is fear about opening too soon, but the question many are asking is when is too soon to late?” Goodman said.

She also urged the state to redirect employees to fix a backlogged unemployment system, reading messages from constituents who have found themselves unable to get through to file claims.

Goodman noted “the depth of despair permeating an enormous and growing segment of this community: the unemployed,” adding that “the fear of imminent utter poverty is every bit as real as the fear of the virus.”

Heather Korbulic, the newly appointed director of the Nevada Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation, said in a statement that “while we’ve been able to file historic numbers of claims during this pandemic, we at DETR share the frustration many Nevadans are feeling.”

“My team and I continue to work tirelessly to connect Nevadans to their benefits during this unprecedented time,” she continued.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.