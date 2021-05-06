First lady Jill Biden visits Las Vegas nurses

First lady Jill Biden visited with nurses at University Medical Center on Thursday in an event set up by the Service Employees International Union Local 1107.

First lady Jill Biden at University Medical Center greeting and thanking nurses on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

First lady Jill Biden waves as she arrives in Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Carlos Barria/Pool via AP)

First lady Jill Biden talks as she visits a classroom at Glendale Middle School on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (Carlos Barria/Pool via AP)

First lady Jill Biden met with local nurses at University Medical Center on Thursday morning during an event coordinated by the Service Employees International Union Local 1107.

Biden is expected to travel to Colorado Springs, Colorado, after the event.

The first lady visited Salt Lake City on Wednesday before flying into Las Vegas, where she was greeted by Gov. Steve Sisolak, Nevada’s first lady Kathy Sisolak, Sen. Jacky Rosen, Reps. Dina Titus and Susie Lee and Clark County Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

