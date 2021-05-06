First lady Jill Biden visits Las Vegas nurses, school

First lady Jill Biden handed out cookies to nurses at University Medical Center on Thursday in an event set up by the Service Employees International Union Local 1107.

First lady Jill Biden at University Medical Center greeting and thanking nurses on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

First lady Jill Biden waves as she arrives in Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Carlos Barria/Pool via AP)

First lady Jill Biden talks as she visits a classroom at Glendale Middle School on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (Carlos Barria/Pool via AP)

First lady Jill Biden met with local nurses and health care workers at University Medical Center on Thursday morning, handing out White House-shaped cookies and posing for photos for about 25 minutes during the hospital’s 7 a.m. shift change.

“It was nice that Washington, our president, our first lady supports Nevada and supports nursing and UMC hospital,” said Amy Runge, a clinical nurse manager at UMC. “It’s huge. I’m proud. I’m proud of our leadership and proud of where I work.”

Range said she saw tears in some of her coworkers’ eyes as they briefly met Biden. She held her frosted cookie — sugar, a White House spokesman noted.

“I don’t know if I even want to eat it because it’s so pretty,” she said. “I might just freeze and save it.”

Biden did not make any sort of speech or speak to the news media during the brief visit. She was flanked on all sides during the meet-and-greet by Nevada Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen and Reps. Dina Titus and Susie Lee.

Service Employees International Union Local 1107 Executive Director Grace Vergara-Mactal also stood with Biden as she met with the union’s workers.

“What the president is doing right now (during) this COVID-19 is remarkable,” Vergara-Mactal said. Most of the workers were excited and thanked Biden for her visit, Vergara-Mactal added, and the first lady in turn thanked the hospital staff for more than a year of tough work.

Biden started her morning at Booker Elementary School, where she delivered flowers to Juliana Urtubey, who became the first Nevadan to win the Council of Chief State School Officers’ national teacher of the year award. Biden is a community college professor.

The first lady visited Salt Lake City on Wednesday before flying into Las Vegas, where she was greeted by Gov. Steve Sisolak, Nevada’s first lady Kathy Sisolak, Rosen, Titus, Lee and Clark County Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

Biden traveled to Colorado Springs, Colorado, after her Las Vegas stop.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.